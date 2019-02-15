Macquarie Sports Radio
What Chaz Mostert does away from the Supercars track

41 mins ago
Leading Supercars driver Chaz Mostert isn’t interested in watching the very sport he competes in when he isn’t on the track.

Fresh off the back of launching the new Ford Mustang ahead of the 2019 Supercars season, the 26-year-old told Breakfast he prefers to tune out of racing when he’s not driving.

“Once I go home, I tune out of motorsport a bit,” he said.

“When you’ve been racing since you’re seven years old, you’ve got to have a balance in life as well.

“I generally go home and put on the lawn bowls.”

Click PLAY to hear the full interview

