What happened to the Broncos and what about marathon training while pregnant?

Glenn Lazarus, Leigh Matthews, Gai Waterhouse, John Emburey, Jamie Soward not a bad line-up for a Monday.

Morrow & Thompson had every corner of sport covered.

Lazarus hammered the Broncos after their 58 point loss to the Eels, ‘I didn’t appreciate the lack of pride in the jersey’, and our Brisbane listeners were right behind him.

Matthews was disappointed with the Lions, ‘It wasn’t fun at the GABBA on Saturday night.’

Plus, we met one of Australia’s most inspiring athletes, Jess Trengove. The marathon runner is due to give birth in November and will only have a few months to qualify for Tokyo.

