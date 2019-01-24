What Jhye Richardson did in his Test debut that impressed Ryan Harris

Former Australian quick Ryan Harris was left impressed by Jhye Richardson’s discipline during his Test debut.

He finished with figures of 3-26 off 14 overs and Harris told Levy and Riddell his insistence on bowling at the stumps and putting pressure on Sri Lanka’s batsman made him a standout.

“The way he bowled, you wouldn’t know it was his first Test,” he said.

“He’s been bowling well in the ODI series, for him to do what he did on the big stage yesterday was fantastic.”

“He’s a great young fella, loves the game and has a really good understand of it.

“It’s not a usual thing you’d associate with fast bowlers but he’s got a good brain for cricket.

“It’s great to see him get that opportunity and he’s earned it by bowling the house down.”

