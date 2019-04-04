What Riddell would do to fix Broncos form slump

Mark Riddell says the Broncos should look to young halfback Sean O’Sullivan in a bid to arrest their dramatic form slump.

The Brisbane powerhouse were easily beaten 36-4 by the Sydney Roosters at the SCG on Thursday night, losing their third game of the season.

But as new coach Anthony Seibold looks to find the answer to their disappointing start, Riddell called for the 20-year-old’s inclusion in the Broncos side.

“Why buy Sean O’Sullivan if you’re not going to give him an opportunity,” he told Macquarie Sports Radio.

“They obviously identified the need to strength that position so whether that’s now or in a couple of weeks, I’m not too sure but I’d be doing it.”

Click PLAY to hear more on Macquarie Sports Radio Breakfast