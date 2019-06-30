What the AFL needs to do to solve Gold Coast problem

Herald Sun newsbreaker Mick Warner says the AFL won’t “concede defeat” in their quest to make the Gold Coast Suns successful.

Following Carlton’s upset win against Fremantle, the Suns are anchored to the bottom of the ladder.

With talk around Tasmania’s long-mooted inclusion into the league, Warner told Macquarie Sports Radio professional teams on the Gold Coast were always fraught with danger.

“Tasmania are knocking on the door,” he said.

“The AFL have said that if they can present a business model, those could be in the league by 2026.

“Is one option to take the Gold Coast license and give it to Tasmania.

“The AFL never concede defeat, they’ve pumped $200 million dollars into the Gold Coast Suns and they’ll pump another $200 million dollars into it if they have to.

“It seems as though no matter what teams try to do on the Gold Coast, teams don’t work up there.”

