“What the hell do you need to hear from a selector?”: Chappell claps back at Chris Lynn

Former Australian cricket captain Ian Chappell has hit back at Chris Lynn after the comments he made following his omission from Australia’s T20I side.

Lynn said that he felt the decision to leave him out of the team was a “cop out” and that it would have been nice to receive a phone call from national selector Trevor Hohns, and not find out on social media.

“I saw it coming but a phone call wouldn’t hurt. If we could maybe be very clear in our communication then it’s not an issue,” Lynn said.

However, Chappell, one of Australia’s greatest test captains said that there was no need for selectors to contact Lynn if he wasn’t in the team.

“I’m not sure what sort of communication you make. If you’re a bowler and you’re not getting wickets, that’s probably why you are not in the team. If you’re a batsman and you’re not making runs, then that’s why you are not in the team,” Chappell said.

“What the hell do you need to hear from a selector? I mean I come from a different era but what is the right communication? Some of them are delicate flowers, but then some of them also don’t want to hear the truth.”

Having played 75 tests for Australia between 1964-80, Chappell said the onus also needs to fall back on under-performing players.

“As a selector you’re going to have to be pretty blunt with people if you are ringing up and telling them the bad news. But I would have thought it’s pretty easy to work out as a player why you’re either in or out of the team.”

