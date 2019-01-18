‘More education’ won’t prevent off-field dramas

Social media has proved a menace for some of rugby league and rugby union’s top stars over the summer months, with a string of scandals plaguing some of Australian sport’s top names.

In some cases, the dramas were sparked after videos allegedly containing the various players were uploaded online.

Where does responsibility rest? And what should be done about it?

Have your say here.

Listen to the Weekend Warm-Up with Cam Reddin – 4.00am-7.00am Saturday and Sunday mornings