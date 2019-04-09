What Val Holmes needs if he is to make it in America
Valentine Holmes’ dreams of becoming an NFL player are dramatically close to coming through after the former NRL player signed a one year deal with the New York Jets.
Holmes has four pre season matches to impress the Jets brass enough to offer him a spot on the 53 man playing roster.
However, Marko and Ox’s main concern has nothing to do with Holmes’ obvious natural talents, instead centering on a more esoteric and less tangible marker of success:
Is his nickname good enough?
“If you are a big-time Australian sport star in America, you’ve got the big-time nickname,” Marko said.
“Greg Norman. The Great White Shark”
“The greatest nickname ever.” Ox adds.
Which brings us to Valentine Holmes’ current nickname:
Val.
“Val’s not working in the NFL, no no no,” Marko proclaims.
THE SHORTLIST
Cupid.
The Arrow.
Sherlock.
The Saint.
I still call Australia.