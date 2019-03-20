‘What’s it got to do with you?’: Riddell opens up on being ‘fat shamed’ during playing days

Mark Riddell has revealed the extent he was fat shamed during his glittering Rugby League career.

It follows comments from Rabbitohs star Greg Inglis on Fox Sports’ League Life on Wednesday, where he hit back at those labeling him overweight.

Riddell told Macquarie Sports Radio comments about he received during his career affected him early on but as his playing days progressed, he was determined to block them out.

“Early on during my career I was like ‘mate, what’s it got to do with you?’,” he said.

“As long as I’m doing well and performing on the field, it doesn’t matter what (my) weight was.

“Unfortunately for me, it was this big thing and everyone wanted to know.

“(My weight) was reported for years on end and eventually I didn’t care anymore. Write whatever you want to write and I’ll just move on.”

