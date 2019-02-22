What’s the best karaoke song of all time?

At the end of yesterday’s show we learnt that our Levy and Piggy can pump out a mighty rendition of Queen’s, Bohemian Rhapsody.

LISTEN HERE:



Well, that led to one of the all-time great questions, which is the best karaoke song? Levy suggested Tenacious D’s modern classic, Tribute, Jimmy reckons I’m gonna be (500 miles) by The Proclaimers and Piggy suggested Walking in Memphis by Marc Cohn

LISTEN HERE



But here are some of our callers favourites;

Chris from the Gold Coast: Khe Sanh, Cold Chisel

LISTEN HERE:



Paul from Raceview: Free Fallin’, Tom Petty

LISTEN HERE



Phil from Campbelltown: Poison, Alice Cooper

LISTEN HERE

