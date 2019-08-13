‘What’s the guy supposed to do?’: Jimmy leaps to Gillon McLachlan’s defence after Coniglio comments

Jimmy Bartel can’t see all the fuss over AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan’s comments on the future of Stephen Coniglio.

Speaking on 3AW on Tuesday, McLachlan said he wants to see the star Giants midfielder re-sign with the club amid reported interested from a host of Melbourne clubs.

But the GWS board member says it was a positive that the league boss was willing to be so open in the media.

“Talk about people getting outraged and offended over nothing,” he told Macquarie Sports Radio.

“We complain when Gil doesn’t talk to people and then when he talks to people, you complain.

“What’s the guy supposed to do – he actually offers an opinion being a football person about the broader game.

“I’m not sure Gillon McLachlan’s opinion is really going to weight in the final decision making of Stephen Coniglio.

“It’s good he’s actually said it because down here in Victoria, there’s this constant barracking and supporting for players to leave the Gold Coast and the Giants.

“I actually don’t get why people are getting so offended.”

