When there’s nothing left to play for, how do players stay motivated? 

John Novak has more than three decades of experience in helping athletes perform at their best, and he joins Clinton on Fulltime every week to discuss the minds of athletes.

This week Clinton posed the question to him, how do sportsmen and women stay motivated when they know their side won’t be playing in the finals?

John admits it’s extremely difficult for athletes to stay tuned in when they’re faced with this issue and ultimately, it comes down to how much the individual truly loves the sport they’re playing.

