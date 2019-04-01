Where Darryl Brohman would play Kalyn Ponga

Newcastle Knights coach Nathan Brown concedes the Kalyn Ponga five-eighth experiment has finished and the young gun will be wearing the number 1 jumper this weekend.

Speaking on Drive, Continuous Call Team stalwart Darryl ‘The Big Marn’ Brohman applauds the move and says Ponga has been forced to do too much work in the halves.

“He’s such a valuable player but he hasn’t shown it in these opening three rounds,” Brohman said.

“I think he’s doing too much defence at five-eighth and they can gang up on him a bit more,

“The big forwards can get at him, the outside backs can come in and get him, he’s a target,”

The Big Marn says Ponga’s performance this season doesn’t stack up to his stellar form shown last year and a return to fullback could see the young Knight return to his best.

“I think at fullback it gives him a little bit more freedom, and if I’m coaching him that’s where he’s playing for me, he’s playing at fullback.

Click PLAY to hear The Big Marn with Marko and The Ox.