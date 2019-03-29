Which sporting figures have been poison for their teams?

Steve Smith and David Warner’s bans have been lifted and the nation waits with bated breath to see if they are selected for the World Cup.

It is generally accepted that Smith will walk back into the side, albeit with his tail between his legs. Warner’s reintegration, on the other hand, is more complicated.

Flames have been fanned today after The Age reported that star bowlers Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon all threatened to boycott the fourth test against South Africa if Warner wasn’t suspended over the ball tampering incident.

Drive hosts Mark Allen and David ‘Ox’ Schwarz wonder whether Warner’s past infractions are too grievous and have degraded the trust of the playing group to such levels that picking him in the team would derail our chances of retaining the World Cup.

“Many would say that David Warner is poison,” Ox said.

“If there is the slightest chance that he might poison the World Cup side, then he’s out, he’s not playing.” Allen adds.

Sport is littered with examples of organisations who bring in the wrong person, or continue selecting a player who negatively affects the team. These figures have the net effect of dragging an club down. That’s a poisonous figure for you.

Which begs the question – which other sporting figures have been poison for their teams?

For example, and in no particular order:

Karmichael Hunt at the Gold Coast Suns.

Mick Malthouse at Carlton.

Raelene Castle at both The Canterbury Bulldogs and Rugby Australia.

Mark Neeld at the Melbourne Demons.

Click PLAY for the definitive list of poisonous figures in sport: