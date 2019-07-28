Macquarie Sports Radio
  • Whincup, ‘feels great’ to break..

Whincup, ‘feels great’ to break the drought

5 hours ago
King & Soward
Ipswichjamie whincupSuperCars

Jamie Whincup was all smiles after the first race in the Ipswich SuperSprint where he ended a 24-race win drought.

“The competitions so tough at the moment, a lot of teams stepping up doing a really really good job,” states Whincup speaking with Julian King and Jamie Soward.

The win sees the 7 times champion knocking on a top 5 position in the championship, back to back wins for the team a welcome sight for the Triple Eight Race team Engineering and Red Bull Holden race team. The back to back wins a first for all Holden’s in a Ford Mustang dominated season so far.

“We’re not the quickest car but we’ve been unbelievable hard behind the scenes,

“Those guys have a fantastic lead, it’s going to be extremely difficult to catch, but it’s certainly doable,” shares Whincup.

Images: Daniel Kalisz / Stringer via Getty Images

Click PLAY to hear more:

