Who does grand final entertainment better? The AFL, or NRL?

After killing it on weekend mornings over the past couple of months, we’ve given capital J capital K a breather this week and brought in super-sub Trent Nikolic to man the mic. Joining Trent as co-host’s were 2010 premiership winner Jamie Soward for the first 2 hours and 1985 Brownlow medalist Brad Hardie for the last 2.

The boys had plenty to chat about off the back of a huge Saturday in sport, which included the Giants being completely humbled by the Tigers in the AFL grand final and the Roosters put the nail in the coffin of the Storms 2019 season.

On this morning’s show was:

The host of the Punt Return Podcast Josh Wye for an NFL chat

Australian legend Shane ‘The Hammer’ Heal to preview the upcoming 2019-20 NBL season, which tips off on Thursday

Former Wallaby Al Baxter to review Japan’s incredible win over Ireland in the Rugby World Cup and to preview the Wallabies huge match against Wales this evening

Former Australian captain Alex Blackwell to preview this afternoon’s women’s T20 match against Sri Lanka

We also had Brad chatting AFL, Sowie on the NRL and Trent on all in the world of motorsport

Click PLAY to hear the full show: