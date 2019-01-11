Who replaces Tom Mitchell at Hawthorn, asks Rohan Connolly

Hawthorn have been struck an enormous blow today, as last year’s Brownlow Medallist Tom Mitchell broke his leg at pre-season training, potentially taking him out of play for the entire 2019 season.

Rohan Connolly believes the loss of Mitchell to the Hawthorn side will have enormous consequences, saying “it’s hard to think of bigger pre-season blow any club could suffer than the loss of a newly-crowned Brownlow medallist.”

Speaking of the Brownlow Medallist’s 2018 performance, Connolly said he was “by some margin the AFL’s leading disposal winner, averaging 35 touches a game. He was No.1 for clearances and behind only Carlton’s Patrick Cripps for contested possession.”

Connolly says the real question is who takes Mitchell’s spot at Hawthorn.

“What’s just as significant, though, is where’s Hawthorn’s next-best performer in each of those categories ranked across the AFL” said Connolly.

Young gun James Worpel, Harry Morrison, James Cousins and Chad Wingard are a few of the names Connolly suggests will take prime place in 2019 for Hawthorn.

“It’s going to fall not just to one but a number of players to help fill the enormous hole.”

