Why Anthony Minichiello is disappointed by timing of Nathan Brown exit

Nathan Brown has left the Newcastle Knights with immediate effect.

The now former Knights coach announced his departure at the end of the season last week but his exit date was brought forward after the side’s disastrous 46-4 loss to Wests Tigers on Saturday.

Former player Anthony Minichiello said rumours of the playing group forcing him out were disappointing, questioning why the group couldn’t have supported him for the final fortnight of the season.

“The players do have a say these days,” he said.

“They put their thoughts forward if something isn’t going right and perhaps they have too much of a say.

“There’s two weeks to go and they know (Nathan Brown) has resigned, you’d think they’d support him in those last two weeks and then move on in the off-season.

“To hear reports that training was terrible, it’s disappointing from a players perspective.”

Click PLAY to hear the full interview on Macquarie Sports Radio

(Image: Matt Blyth/Getty Images)