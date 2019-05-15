Why Beattie and Greenberg’s jobs could be in jeopardy tomorrow

Mark Levy is adamant the tenure’s of Rugby League Commission chairman Peter Beattie and NRL CEO Todd Greenberg will come under question if Jack de Belin wins his landmark court case tomorrow.

The St George Illawarra and NSW forward – who was stood down under the league’s new ‘no fault, stand down’ clause – is challenging the ruling in the Federal Court.

The decision is set to be handed down on Friday afternoon.

Levy told Macquarie Sports Radio if de Belin is successful and allowed back in the game, the jobs of two of the league’s figurehead could be in doubt.

“If they find (the case) in favour of Jack de Belin, they’ve got to tear up the no fault policy,” he said.

“I think it’s been very, very rushed by the NRL before any real hard evidence was put in place.

“If de Belin does win in the Federal Court tomorrow, I have no doubt that they’ll be calls for Peter Beattie to hand in his resignation.

“And they wouldn’t be surprised if they ask for Todd Greenberg’s (resignation) as well.”

