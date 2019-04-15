Why Bolton could ‘definitely be moved on’ at season’s end, according to Ralph

Herald Sun writer Jon Ralph says Carlton coach Brendon Bolton is under serious pressure if he doesn’t start winning games.

The Blues have won just 15 games from 71 matches in his coaching career and slumped to their fourth straight loss of the season to the Suns on Sunday.

With the side facing a crunch clash against Western Bulldogs this weekend, Ralph said if Carlton doesn’t start winning games soon, he’d expect the club to find a different coach next season.

“He’s got a team that is good enough to be performing but it’s not,” he told Macquarie Sports Radio.

“All of a sudden we’re saying that (coach) Brendon Bolton hasn’t got what Carlton requires.

“They’ve got five or six players that are having career-best seasons – Patrick Cripps has had the second best start statistically to a season in the last 10 years.

“I would think if they don’t win six or seven games this year, Bolton would definitely be moved on to see if someone else can do better with this list.”

