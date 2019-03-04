Why Brad Arthur wants to “earn the right” to fill new stadium

Parramatta Eels coach Brad Arthur is determined to “earn the right” to fill their new stadium.

Bankwest Stadium will play host to its first NRL match on April 22, when the Eels face off against West Tigers.

But before then, the Eels have five games away from their new home and Arthur knows they’ve got a long road ahead as they look to fill the glittering new 30,000-seat venue.

“We can’t wait to get there,” Arthur told Macquarie Sports Radio Breakfast.

“But I keep saying can’t just turn up and (expect) people want to watch us.

“We need to earn the right for them to come and watch us play.”

The Eels start their 2019 season on March 17 against Penrith Panthers at Penrith Stadium.

