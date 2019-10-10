Why Brett Finch has no issue with Farah’s comments on wantaway Matterson

Former Raiders and Roosters player Brett Finch says there’s nothing wrong with Robbie Farah’s comments about former teammate Ryan Matterson.

Despite have two years left on his contract, Matterson is unlikely to be at Wests Tigers in 2020 after being granted permission to look for another club.

Farah told an NRL podcast the 24-year-old thought he was worth more than he actually was.

Speaking on Macquarie Sports Radio, Finch concurred with Farah’s thoughts.

“I think Robbie’s comments are bang on the money,” he said.

“They’re honest comments, Matterson came from the Roosters where he was on the bench and this was his first full season for a starter.

“The good thing about the good players is they put consecutive years together and I can understand Robbie’s point of view, he’s been at that club for a long time and won premierships.

“Yeah he had a good season but the team still missed the finals so his thinking is all around himself.”

(Image: Matt King/Getty Images)