Why can’t the Roosters vs Storm preliminary sell out?



We’re a mere matter of days away from the preliminary finals in the NRL and one of the biggest games of the year, the Sydney Roosters vs the Melbourne Storm, still has available tickets. With the Daily Telegraph reporting that thousands of tickets are being given away to the game, James posed the question, why is the NRL suffering from such poor crowd attendances? And how can the issue be resolved?

Joining James Willis:

Peter Sterling to preview the NRL preliminary finals

GWS Giants star Adam Tomlinson ahead of his sides Grand Final clash this Saturday

NSW legend Trent Copeland caught us up to speed with all the action from the Domestic One-Day Cup

Nick McArdle from Fox Sports chatted all the big issues emerging from the Rugby World Cup

