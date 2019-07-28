Why Collingwood’s injury ‘crisis’ isn’t as bad as it seems

Geelong great Jimmy Bartel says there’s more to Collingwood’s extensive injury list than just the sheer number of players injured.

Jordan de Goey and first-year player Isaac Quaynor will both missed their Round 20 clash against Gold Coast, adding to their injury woes in 2019.

The Pies might have as few as 29 players available for this Sunday’s match.

Speaking on Macquarie Sports Radio, Bartel said it wasn’t the time to question the strength and conditioning coach.

“It is a crisis because they’ve got almost half their list (out injured),” he said.

“But you go through it, it’s not all the strength and conditioning’s fault. When this happens, it’s normally a spate of soft-tissue injuries.

“There’s some genuine reasons why it’s happening, some of them are genuine collision injuries.

“Then you add on top, you’ve got Dayne Beams out with mental health, you’ve got an ASADA inquiry with Sam Murray and you’ve got the gambling issue with Jaidyn Stephenson.

“They’ve just been unlucky but the problem for them is they’re all key players they are missing.”

Click PLAY to hear the full discussion on Macquarie Sports Radio

Image: Matt King/Getty Images