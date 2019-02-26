Why Cronulla may lose James Segeyaro ahead of new season

NRL clubs including Cronulla Sharks are set to learn their fate over more salary cap allegations on Thursday.

As reported in the Sydney Morning Herald today, the Sharks are bracing for additionally sanctions after more alleged allegations breaches were found beyond the one they self-reported to the integrity unit.

Hooker James Segeyaro has only just re-signed for the club but there’s doubts if the contract will even be registered because of the allegations.

“It’s not a good situation,” Mark Riddell told Macquarie Sports Radio Breakfast.

“You’ve got Segeyaro and Shaun Johnson after that, they’ve still got a bit of room to work with.

“If it is a decent fine in itself plus if they reduce the salary cap this year, they may need to shed Segeyaro and a mid-tier player as well to make sure the Sharks are salary cap compliant for this year.”

