Why do Manchester City’s owners keep buying new clubs?

City Football Group is preparing to buy its eighth football club, confirming negotiations are underway to add a team from India to its ever-expanding network of teams.

Last month, CFG announced its joint acquisition of Chinese third-tier side Sichuan Jiuniu. Company CEO Ferran Soriano has flagged another “two or three” clubs could be brought into the City family over the next few years.

The Group already owns Manchester City as well as in Yokohama F. Marinos in Japan, Atletico Torque in Uruguay, Spanish side Girona, New York City and Melbourne City.

Football finance expert Dr Rob Wilson believes City is embarking on one of the boldest marketing campaigns in sports history, while at the same time opening pipelines to funnel the best talent from around the world up to its crown jewel in Manchester.

