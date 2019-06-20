Why Essendon ‘weren’t even in the hunt’ against West Coast

AFL Nation expert Terry Wallace says Essendon have structural issues which prevent them from challenging the top sides.

West Coast comfortable beat the Bombers by 35 points at Optus Stadium on Thursday night and if it wasn’t for errant kicking, the margin could’ve been much greater.

Wallace told Macquarie Sports Radio once West Coast adjusted their game in the first quarter, Essendon tactically couldn’t respond.

“Essendon jumped them in the early part of the game,” he said.

“But as soon as West Coast got their game together, Essendon weren’t even in the hunt.

“That’s my issue with the Bombers, I think they’ve got a reasonable side with ability but structurally they’re not as good as the high-end sides.

“That second quarter was a total domination of the game and the only think they didn’t do is kick straight otherwise it could’ve got really ugly for the Bombers.

