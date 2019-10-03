Why Harry Taylor’s re-signing may spell trouble for one Geelong defender

Geelong great Jimmy Bartel says Harry Taylor re-siging with the club could be bad news for fellow defender Lachie Henderson.

The Cats announced on Thursday the 33-year-old Taylor would play on in 2020.

But Bartel said that could mean Henderson could spend more time in the VFL next year.

“The big surprising one for the Cats is Harry Taylor going around again at 33,” he said on Macquarie Sports Radio.

“He got touched up in the finals series but he’s been an absolute star for the Cats, multiple All-Australians and best & fairests.

“What this points to is nervous times for Lachie Henderson, if Harry Taylor is still there – he kept Lachie Henderson out of the side this year.

“The flow on effect of Harry Taylor staying will (affect) others.”

Bartel welcomed the other big news from Thursday, which saw Gary Ablett re-sign for another season at Geelong in 2020.

“His form warrants another year but it’s just whether he wanted to go on,” he said.

“There’s not too many players in the game who average over 20 disposals and one-and-a-half goals a game.

“He did that last year and he’s not keeping young players out of the team.”

(Image: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images)