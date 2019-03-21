Why ‘head sandwich carrier’ Geoff Ogilvy is pumped about the Presidents Cup

Royal Melbourne West – Australia’s finest golf course – will host America’s hot-shot golfers and a ragtag bunch of plucky internationals for the 2019 President’s Cup this November.

Historically the International Team has struggled against the Americans, having won tournament only once since its inception in 1994.

Helping the International Team buck that trend is vice captain and 2006 US Open Champion Geoff Ogilvy, who says he’s excited to lend a hand.

“My favourite president’s cup to play was last time we played [at Royal Melbourne] and that was brilliant fun,” Ogilvy said.

“To be an assistant, the vice captain – or the head sandwich carrier – it’s almost more fun because you have less stress and you see more of the event.”

The International Team will have little influence over the setup of the Dr Alexander McKenzie designed West Course at Royal Melbourne but Ogilvy’s knowledge and experience of the course is clearly advantageous.

“We can perhaps teach our boys where to miss the ball, where not to miss the ball, and maybe get a bit of an advantage that way,

“If they listen to us, well, maybe we could win.”

Click PLAY to hear Geoff Ogilvy with Mark Allen and David Schwarz