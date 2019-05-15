Why Jimmy Bartel isn’t concerned about reported salary cap squeeze at Collingwood

As Collingwood looks to retain its litany of stars under their salary cap, Jimmy Bartel says the club’s reported squeeze isn’t an issue.

With Taylor Adams and Tom Phillips set to sign on in the coming days, Collingwood list bosses face a challenge to fit all their uncontracted players under the salary cap.

But Bartel isn’t concerned, telling Macquarie Sports Radio it was only natural to face a cap squeeze when contending for the premiership.

“If you’re challenging for a premiership, you should have a salary cap squeeze,” he said.

“You can’t pay lower than 95 per cent so you have to give the money to someone.

“When you’re going well, clearly you’re going to need to pay closer to the full amount because your team is going well.

“If you’re really contending for a flag, you should have a massive squeeze on.”

