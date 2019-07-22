Why Jimmy Bartel would be ‘pissed off’ if he was Max Gawn

Jimmy Bartel says he’s expecting Melbourne to make changes following a steep drop off in form this season.

After making a preliminary final last year, the Demons have won just five games this year to sit in 17th spot on the ladder.

Speaking on Macquarie Sports Radio, the Geelong great said he’d be particularly annoyed if he was in the position of star ruckman Max Gawn.

“All clubs say they do a review but I think they need to make some changes,” Bartel said on Macquarie Sports Radio.

“I think they might do some sweeping changes in the off-season with their coaching staff.

“They’ve got an absolute superstar ruckman in Max Gawn, he’s a once-in-a-generation ruckman.

“If I’m Max Gawn, I’m looking around at my club going ‘I’ve just wasted a year of my absolute peak with this’.

“It’d really piss you off I reckon.”

