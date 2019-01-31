Why John Morris is the “standout” candidate to coach Cronulla

Mark Riddell has endorsed prospective new Cronulla Sharks coach John Morris.

The 38-year-old is set to be announced as Shane Flanagan’s successor today, with other candidate Cameron Ciraldo missing out on the coveted role.

Riddell told Breakfast the appointment makes a lot of sense, adding the continuity that Morris brings makes him an ideal choice.

“John (Morris) has been involved in that club for a long time and he’s bought a lot of the juniors through,” he said.

“He’s moved his way into the assistant coach role and it’s probably earlier than he thought it would be (to be make head coach) but I think he’s ready for it.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what he does with the Cronulla Sharks side because they’ve got a side which could possibly win the competition this year.

Riddell praised the stability around the decision.

“John will obviously continue on with a lot of the systems,” he said.

“But I’m sure he’s got a lot of new ideas – he’s got no ego about him and just works hard.”

