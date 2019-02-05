Why kids are the key to AFLX success

Herald Sun footy reporter Jon Ralph says the AFL are targeting kids, not traditional football fans with AFLX.

The truncated version of AFL is back for a second year, comprising of four franchises who will play a round-robin tournament at Marvel Stadium on February 22.

A draft, which will decide the make up of the four 14-man squads, will take place on Wednesday night.

And Ralph told Breakfast the shorter version of the game would appeal to a younger demographic that aren’t interested in watching a full length AFL match.

“AFLX is 20-minute halves and the best of the best (players) playing,” he said.

But he said that some of the rules announced for the tournament had received scathing reviews on social media.

“I put a tweet out about (one of the rules) and I got 400 responses,” he said.

“Tonight’s AFLX draft is a chance for the AFL to bounce back, the best part of this concept is the best 56 players in the AFL will play together.

“We’ve loved it with State of Origin in the AFL, if we can select some amazing squads tonight then fans will get excited.”

