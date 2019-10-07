Why Mal Meninga feels sorry for Ben Hunt

Kangaroos head coach Mal Meninga is backing Dragons hooker Ben Hunt to excel in the upcoming Tests against New Zealand and Tonga.

Hunt’s multi-million dollar contract has been the subject of much speculation during a season where the Dragons won just six games.

But Meninga told Macquarie Sports Radio he “felt sorry” for Hunt and was expecting him to play well in the upcoming international matches.

“The issue for Ben is there’s a high expectation (on him),” he said.

“Regardless of how the other 16 players (at the Dragons) perform, the loss is always on him because he’s the marquee players because he’s got the seven jersey.

“There’s a few things that went on at the Dragons this year that wasn’t him fault and he seems to get blamed for everything these days so I feel a bit sorry for him.

“We see past that and see the value he brings to the footy team.

“I think he best position is nine but he’s got Cameron McInnes playing in that role and had a terrific year as well but I reckon part of the reason (for the criticism) is the amount of money he’s on.”

(Image: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)