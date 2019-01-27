Why Marcus Stoinis will play in Canberra, according to Darren Lehmann

Former Australian coach Darren Lehmann is backing Marcus Stoinis to make his Test debut later this week.

Following a dominant performance over Sri Lanka – where Australia won by an innings and 40 runs – Stoinis was drafted into the squad ahead of the second and final Test in Canberra.

And Lehmann said he wouldn’t have been added into the squad until he was a realistic chance of playing.

“I think he’s going to play,” Lehmann told Levy and Riddell.

“With the wicket (in Canberra), they’ll want a little bit of extra bowling and he reverses the ball.

“The selectors like the look of Stoinis and how he (fits) in the side so I think they’ll probably play him.”

