Why Mark Riddell is worried about Hudson Young’s judiciary hearing

Former NRL player Mark Riddell is worried the prospect of Hudson Young facing a lengthy suspension will derail Canberra’s premiership hopes.

The 21-year-old was referred directly to the judiciary for an alleged eye gouge on Warrior Adam Pompey.

But after a year where the Raiders have finished in the top four, Riddell told Macquarie Sports Radio the impending judiciary hearing will take the focus off their pivotal final against Melbourne on Saturday.

“It’s going to affect their week and the lead in to this big game against the Melbourne Storm,” he said.

“The Canberra Raiders have had a really good season, they don’t need little things like this almost railroading their chances for the premiership.

“The focus will be on him until the suspension is handed down.

“They don’t need anything like this, now all week we’ll be talking about Hudson Young and how long he’s going to be out of the game.”

(Image: Tracey Nearmy/Getty Images)