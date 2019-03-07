Why Mark Riddell just wants the new NRL season to start

It’s been an off-season of woe for Rugby League.

But after the NRL was forced to deal with countless incidents over the summer, Mark Riddell is ready for the season to start and the attention to turn to matters on the field.

It follows Dragons star Jack de Belin suing the NRL over the league’s new ‘no-fault’ clause, which immediately suspends players who are charged with serious offences.

A judge yesterday ruled de Belin would be able to play in St George’s opening-round match against North Queensland Cowboys unless the NRL enacts the new policy.

“I just want the footy to start,” he told Macquarie Sports Radio Breakfast.

“Unfortunately we have to keep covering all these issue and good luck to Jack de Belin but I just want to start talking about footy.

“It seems to be going on and on, every day we’re talking about an issue off the field rather than on it.”

