Why Marsh will ‘probably’ have to play if Starc is recalled

Former Australian Test quick Ryan Harris says Mitch Marsh will “probably” have to play if Starc is recalled for the fourth Ashes Test.

After sitting out the opening three matches of the series, Starc is widely tipped to come into the side for the Manchester Test.

Harris told Macquarie Sports Radio Australia will need another bowling option if coach Justin Langer opts to unleash Starc for the first time in this series.

“If they play Starc, they’ll probably need to play Marsh,” he said.

“Starc’s an attacking bowler but he can go for a few and they’ll need that backup, especially if the other guys aren’t on song.

“The plan would be to play Marsh if Starc does play to have that extra option.

“(Mitch Marsh) has done a lot of work over the last 12 months on his batting, he’s ready to go put it that way.

“Matty Wade may have to miss out and that’d be pretty stiff but for team balance, they may have to go that way.”

(Image: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)