Why Quade Cooper brings a “unique” style to new Rebels side

Quade Cooper’s high-profile switch to the Melbourne Rebels has turned heads and one of his new teammates is impressed.

Ahead of the Super Rugby season starting on Friday, fullback Jack Maddocks told Breakfast Cooper has a “unique thoughts process” on Rugby, adding he’s brought a different perspective to the playing group.

“I’ve never really played with anyone who plays the way he does,” he said.

“It’s a very attacking style and all based on keeping the ball moving.

“It suits our team to a tee, we’re still learning it but the more we play in games, the better it’ll be.”

Maddocks said having both Cooper and Will Genia signed up – who used to play with each other at the Queensland Reds – was an asset for the team.

“They’re good mates and they obviously go way back,” he said.

“It’s good to have those combinations.”

