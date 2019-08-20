Why Riddell has ‘no problem’ with Pangai suspension

Tevita Pangai was serve a five-week suspension after having his appeal throw out at the NRL judiciary on Tuesday night.

The Brisbane lock was originally slapped with a four-week ban for a crusher tackle on Penrith’s James Maloney last Friday but that was increased following the failed appeal.

Mark Riddell said he’s got ‘no problem’ with the ban, adding that it was vital player safety was at the forefront of the NRL’s minds.

“There were a few different things that contributed to his longer suspension,” he said.

“As a game what are we going to do – are we going to whinge that people don’t get suspended and then we’re going to whinge when people do get suspended.

“I agree with Pangai that it was an accident but with the way the game is heading in terms of players safety, I can understand the judiciary decision.

“At the end of the day, I’ve got no problem with it.”

Image: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images