Why Rodney Eade is concerned for the Giants ahead of the decider

Former AFL player and coach Rodney ‘Rocket’ Eade believes the GWS Giants could struggle in their maiden grand final appearance on Saturday at the MCG against Richmond after a tough finals series.

It’s been a remarkable turnaround for the Western Sydney club who looked at long odds to threaten in this year’s finals series after a couple of lacklustre performances saw them scrape into sixth position late in the season.

However, after convincingly defeating the Western Bulldogs at home in their Elimination Final, the Giants went up to the Gabba and beat the Lions, before recording a nail-biting four point victory over Collingwood in what was their third preliminary final appearance in the last four years.

Eade told Macquarie Sports Radio Halftime he’s been impressed with the form of the Giants throughout the finals, but admits they could feel the toll of that when the going gets tough against the Tigers.

“They’ve had a seven day break and they’ve played 22 games during the year back to back so they generally come up,” Eade said.

“Even that week off should be an advantage for Richmond with any knocks or bruises they’ve got or any twinges.

“I have two worries for the Giants.

“I hope they haven’t played their grand final a week early because it was such a big game and they did exceptionally well.

“Also those couple of tough games can be draining and whether they have enough in the tank to play the game out right to the end.”

Eade played 259 games for Brisbane and Hawthorn and has coached 377 games at the Swans, Western Bulldogs and Gold Coast.

The Giants’ bid for their first ever flag begins at 2:30pm on Saturday against the Tigers at the MCG.

Click ‘play’ to hear the full interview below.

Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images.