Why selectors have to stick by Glenn Maxwell according to Trent Copeland

New South Wales cricketer Trent Copeland has heaped praise on Glenn Maxwell after he helped set up Australia’s 134 run walloping of Sri Lanka in their T20 International series opener at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday.

Coming in at first drop, Maxwell plundered 62 runs from 28 balls all around the city of Churches, while David Warner made an unbeaten century and Aaron Finch made 64, before the bowlers did the job with the ball to limit the tourists to just 9/99.

Maxwell who has represented Australia in all three formats and has been one of the most scrutinised players in Australian cricket on the back of his inconsistency at times, even dubbed “the big show” on the back of his match-winning ability.

But Copeland told Macquarie Sports Radio Halftime the 31-year-old knows his role in the team and was stoked he was amongst the runs.

“Glenn Maxwell often cops it for coming out and second ball – trying to hit a six and getting out sometimes,” Copeland said.

“(But) that’s his role.

“Yesterday, people I think underestimate how difficult that is to get 60 odd off 28 balls, it’s not just come in and go hard and it’ll always come off.

“His wagon wheel and his ability to come in from ball one and strike like that and dictate momentum is really special.

“That’s why selectors have stuck with him through some of the tough times and that’s why all the players no doubt back him in.”

Maxwell has played 60 T20 Internationals for Australia and scored 1576 runs at an average of 35.02 and strike rate of 160.

The second T20 International between Australia and Sri Lanka will be played at the Gabba on Wednesday evening.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images.