Why Soward doesn’t like State of Origin’s Adelaide move

Jamie Soward isn’t a fan of the NRL taking a State of Origin match away from New South Wales and Queensland.

According to The Australian, the NRL is set to announce the opening match of next year’s State of Origin will be played at the Adelaide Oval.

But Soward isn’t happy, questioning whether the atmosphere at a neutral venue in Adelaide will be up to the required standard.

“I don’t like it,” he told Macquarie Sports Radio.

“I’m a traditionalist, while it was fantastic in Perth and maybe Melbourne, I don’t think Adelaide will give off that Origin vibe.

“You saw the game at (the Adelaide Oval) between the Roosters and Storm, it sounds like it was quiet there.

“I was always proud to say I played in a cauldron, no one will change my mind – I’m a traditionalist.”

Image: Mark Brake/Getty Images