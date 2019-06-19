Why Stephenson is still lucky to have a contract, according to Mark Levy

Mark Levy says Collingwood young gun Jaidyn Stephenson is lucky to still have a contract after being slapped with a heavy penalty for three seperate bets on AFL games.

The 20-year-old self-reported to Pies head of football Geoff Walsh after the third bet on May 19.

The AFL handed down its penalty yesterday after a month-long investigation, slapping him with a 22-week (12 suspended) ban and $20,000 fine.

But Levy says the talented forward should count himself lucky the punishment wasn’t worse.

“I have no sympathy for anyone who wants bet on sport,” he told Macquarie Sports Radio.

“People might shoot me down but the fact he gave money to his mate, he know what he was doing.

“He knew that what he was doing was wrong and for that he should pay.

“For a 20-year-old that’s made a mistake, Jaidyn Stephenson is lucky to still have a contract.”

“The integrity of the sport is paramount to any individual involved in the sport and as soon as you want to change the rules, in my view you forfeit the right to play the game again.

“Jaidyn Stephenson should have known better.”

Click PLAY to hear more on Macquarie Sports Radio