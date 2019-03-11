Why the AFL Grand Final debate has flared up again

Herald Sun football writer Jon Ralph says AFL Commission chairman Richard Goyder’s calls for a twilight Grand Final is the sole reason why the debate has re-ignited.

The AFL Commission will meet on Thursday, where the starting time of the league’s marquee event will be decided.

Ralph told Macquarie Sports Radio the league is “slowly moving” towards changing the time from it’s traditional afternoon slot.

“A lot of people are very nervous,” he said.

“I’m a fan at some stage of just trialing a Grand Final at twilight.

“It’d put a million more sets of eyeballs in the northern states on this game. I’ve seen the Super Bowl and it was extraordinary.

“What people are most concerned about is the AFL treating (fans) likes mugs.

“Build the case, make the case for it and if it’s compelling, that’ll make some of those fan surveys turn around (on the timeslot).

