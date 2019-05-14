Macquarie Sports Radio
Why the AFL had a ‘bad weekend’ after Rampe’s controversial night

4 hours ago
Hour of Power

Jimmy Bartel says the AFL have had a weekend to forget.

Dane Rampe made headlines on Friday night for two separate controversial incidents during Sydney’s win over Essendon.

Before clinging onto the goal post during the dying stages of the game, Rampe was heard telling an umpire he was ‘talking like a little girl’ after disagreeing with a decision.

Bartel told Macquarie Sports Radio the pair of incidents weren’t “a good look” for the code.

“It was almost like the (AFL) said we will take the heat for a week instead of the heat for six months,” he said.

“Dane Rampe was also caught saying the umpire was talking like a little girl – we’ve got a big problem about how people treat umpires and the abuse they cop so it’s not a good look.

“This guy is a co-captain of the Swans – you can’t have players abusing umpires.”

Click PLAY to hear more on Macquarie Sports Radio

Hour of Power
Sports
