Why the AFL should keep an afternoon Grand Final

6 hours ago
The AFL will make a decision on the starting time of this year’s Grand Final next week.

One of football’s most hotly-debated issues will be clarified at an AFL commission meeting on Thursday week, with CEO Gillon McLachlan conceding the decision will be made with a view to appeasing fans.

“We know what the fans want and that’s to keep it the same,” Mark Levy told Macquarie Sports Radio Breakfast.

“You just sit there from the morning and watch the whole day unfold.”

Mark Riddell said he saw no reason for the league to change its traditional 2:30pm afternoon start to the showpiece event.

“I love nothing more than sitting down and watching the AFL Grand Final,” he said.

“It’s a brilliant, brilliant spectacle.”

