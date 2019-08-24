Macquarie Sports Radio
Advertisement
  • SYDNEY 954AM
  • MELBOURNE 1278AM
  • BRISBANE 882AM
  • PERTH DAB+
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

13 12 83
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Why the Broncos aren’t ready and Nathan Brown tells all

4 hours ago
Ian Chappell

Gus was in again in his finest form to help us analyse the first few games of Round 23 of the NRL Telstra Premiership.

He explained how the Broncos aren’t ready to take that next big step and he gives a coaching masterclass on the best places to attack on the footy field.

Plus, we spoke with departing Newcastle Knights Coach Nathan Brown who tells us the ruins Newcastle were in when he arrived and why there is hope for the future.

Ian Chappell
League
Advertisement
Advertisement
13 12 83