Why the NBL’s “rushed” finals series needs to be looked at

Courier Mail journalist Greg Davis has questioned the logic behind NBL finals scheduling.

The league’s two semi-final series were played over four days, while the best-of-seven Grand Final series between Melbourne United and Perth Wildcats began on March 8 and isn’t scheduled to finish until at least March 17.

With the NRL underway and the Grand Prix on in Melbourne this weekend, Davis urged the league to look at wrapping up the season earlier to avoid clashing with other major events.

“They rushed through the semi-finals and now the Grand final scheduling is all over the shop,” he said on Macquarie Sports Radio.

“It’s got to finish before the start of the NRL season, they were on target for that but they wanted to give players enough rest.”

