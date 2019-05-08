Why this weekend’s Big Blue final is a ‘must-see event’

Sydney FC Captain Alex Brosque declares this weekends’ A-League semi-final against the Melbourne Victory is a must see event for all football fans in Australia.

Speaking on Macquarie Sports Radio, Brosque believes this weekend’s Big Blue will prove to be a huge test for Sydney FC.

“These games against Melbourne are always must see events and with it being a semi-final at an amazing ground like Kograh, it should create for a terrific atmosphere,” he said.

The retiring skipper says Melbourne Victory coach Kevin Muscat, will have his team primed and ready for another close clash.

“Kevin Muscat was a real hard and aggressive player to come up against and I think that has carried on to his managing,” he said.

“He just manages to get the boys to forget about everything else and really lift and focus for these games. Every time we play Melbourne in a final they are always very tough.”

Having announced his retirement from football last month, Brosque is ready to finish his career as a champion but is excited for the end to come.

“To be honest I actually haven’t been thinking about it too much. When you know you’re ready to retire, you are just excited about what is going to come after, so I’m just really enjoying every session and game until then,” he said.

“I know every game could be my last, but I’m not thinking about it in a sad way. I just want to go out in the best way possible and hopefully stick around for next week.”

Click PLAY to hear the full interview on Macquarie Sports Radio